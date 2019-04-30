CHICAGO (CBS)– Approximately 15 horses died when flames engulfed a large barn in southwest suburban Peotone early Tuesday.
According to the Peotone Fire Protection District, the fire started around 4 a.m. at a barn on the 27200 block of south 80th Avenue.
Approximately 15 horses died in the blaze.
There were no hydrants at the scene, and crews had to truck in water to douse the flames. The Monee Fire Protection District and several other departments helped extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.