CHICAGO (CBS)--Illinois lawmakers returned to the floor Tuesday after a two-week break. Here are some of the top issues facing legislators as the spring legislative session enters its final weeks prior to the scheduled May 31 close.
Recreational marijuana
Illinois lawmakers could consider a measure to legalize recreational marijuana–an idea backed by new Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose budget comprises $170 million in anticipated revenue from licensing fees that would be paid by cannabis retailers and growers. A recreational marijuana bill has not yet been filed.
Graduated income tax
Since he took office, Pritzker has been backing an amendment to scrap the flat income tax system in Illinois and replace it with a graduated tax.
Existing Illinois tax laws limit the taxes imposed on corporations based on individual income tax rates.
The amendment, if it passes, would change the taxing system so that individuals would be taxed based on their income levels, with earners who make less paying lower tax rates and higher rates applying to higher income levels.
State budget
Illinois lawmakers will need to approve a new spending bill for the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
Sports betting
Gambling proposals making their way through the legislature would allow betting at casinos, racetracks and online in Illinois, under the oversight of the Illinois Gaming Board.
Pritzker is already counting on $200 million in revenue from sports gambling to help fund next year’s state budget.
Casinos, horse tracks and operators of video gambling terminals are pining for a piece of the action.