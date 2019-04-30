CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old man was killed in a fire late Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
Two men walking down the street around 11:30 p.m. saw flames coming from the back of a bunglow near 78th and Rhodes. One called 911 as the other rushed to the home’s front door.
“I bammed on it. I knocked and see if any one could answer and it was just a person just moaning, barely could even speak,” Carl McGee said.
The two men couldn’t get inside. They tried to go around back, but the gate was locked.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to break down the door and bring out the victim. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.