CHICAGO (CBS) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, who is believed to be in danger.
Linda Jackson, 74, is missing from Sandwich, Illinois.
She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hair wrap with a gold purse.
Jackson’s car was found at 5:30 a.m. April 29 on N. 4251st Road, north of Sheridan, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at (815)433-2161.