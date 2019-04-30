CHICAGO (CBS) — Rainstorms moving through the Chicago area are causing headaches for some travelers as nearly 200 flights have been canceled and delayed.
As of 3:44 p.m. Tuesday 148 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and flights were delayed, and average delays were 50 minutes.
A total of 43 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport, and average delays were 15 minutes.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said some areas could get 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Curran said thunderstorms are expected, especially in southern areas.
A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning for the Chicago area and bordering counties, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. She said flash flooding, poor drainage and lowland flooding with be possible along bodies of water.
On Wednesday, rain showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage by early afternoon.