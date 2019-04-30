CHICAGO (CBS) — State Street was shut down for a brief time at midday on Tuesday for a suspicious device that turned out to be a DePaul student’s project. The device was a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli fastened to wheels, that looked similar to skateboard or roller skate wheels.
A police officer who was holding the device in his hands told CBS 2 it was part of a school project. A DePaul spokeswoman said it was a prototype of a car, made by a student in a design class. The student placed the device on State Street to take a photo, she said.
The device also had a small green wire attached to the can.
Police shut down the 200 block of State Street around noon. The street was open by 12:30 p.m.
The Red Line, which runs right underneath State Street was briefly shut down, police said.
Police said they were questioning an individual who they believe was responsible for the device.