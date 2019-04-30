CHICAGO (AP) — An undercover FBI agent who played the central role in ensnaring a suburban Chicago man in a terrorism sting has started testifying at the 25-year-old’s sentencing .
The judge closed the courtroom Tuesday to protect the agent’s identity over objections from the defense and press at Adel Daoud’s hearing. Live audio was available in another room.
Prosecutors referred to the agent as “Mudafor,” the false name he used when he met with Daoud posing as an Islamic militant .
Daoud was arrested in 2012 after trying to detonate an inert bomb he believed would destroy a crowded Chicago bar.
Prosecutors played wiretap recordings of the agent’s first meeting with Daoud in 2012. The then-18-year-old Daoud is heard constantly giggling as he boasts about his willingness to kill.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.