CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police said a man and woman tried to kidnap a child Monday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

An 11-year-old boy was walking alone on the 11100 block of South Campbell Avenue at 7:42 p.m. April 29 when he was approached by a man who offered him cash.

The man, according to police, pointed to a red SUV that was behind him and told the boy, “I will give you a couple of dollars if you go to that red car, get my wife out, and tell her to come here.” 

The boy ran away and the vehicle drove off in a southbound direction.

Police are looking for a white woman who was driving the SUV, which could be a Ford Escape.

The man who approached the boy is described as white and between the ages of 55 and 65-years-old, police said. He is between 5-foot-9 inches and 6-feet tall with a wrinkled complexion and a scruffy black -and-gray beard.

Police said the man was wearing a gray hat, black hoodie and blue jeans and he smelled like cigarettes. 

Anyone with information should call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271. 

 