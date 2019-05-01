CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say shootings, murders, and overall crime are down for the first four months of the year, compared to 2018, but some say there’s still work to be done.

Through the end of April, murders are down 10% over last year, shootings are down 8%, and carjackings are down 36%, police said.

Police also noted, in three North Side police districts — the 16th, 19th, and 24th — had no shootings in April.

In addition, burglaries, robberies, and motor vehicle thefts through the end of April were at their lowest level citywide since 2000, police said.

With summer just around the corner, top police brass have held a series of meetings with Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot and other law enforcement officials to examine ways to further reduce violent crime, and limit the traditional summer spike in crime.

On Tuesday, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced part of his summer safety plan, including the creation of a new summer CTA unit, increased bike officer patrols in entertainment districts, and a summer mobile patrol unit.

“We welcome everybody downtown, but I can tell you this: We will not tolerate misbehavior down there,” Johnson said.

Lightfoot said while unruly teens will face law enforcement consequences, the city must do more to engage teens at times like spring break.

“There’s a missed opportunity for us to make sure that we when we have a break, that we are advertising through the schools and other means, activities that our young people can participate in their neighborhoods.”

The mayor-elect also said she’s hoping to focus a variety of city resources, not just cops, on the highest crime areas.

“We look at those geographic regions and then identify what city resources are there,” Lightfoot said. “Problematic things we should be doing, times of day and those resources that are most needed. So those are the kinds of things we’re challenging agency department heads to really be thinking about.”

Following a luncheon speech at the City Club on Tuesday, Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham complained that his group has been locked out of plans to cut crime.

“We certainly have some ideas. She put together a public safety committee for her transition period, and the FOP was not included,” Graham. “We don’t think that’s the best way to go forward.”