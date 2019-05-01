CHICAGO (CBS) — A former judge is calling for a special prosecutor to examine Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

She even subpoenaed Foxx to appear in court on Thursday. But the judge who will hear the case of whether or not to assign a special prosecutor could have a conflict of interest of his own.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the details.

The Honorable Leroy Martin Jr. could determine if a special prosecutor will be assigned to the case Thursday evening.

The court hears thousands of cases from the States Attorney’s office, but this directly impacts Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the Smollett case. And that potential conflict is that the judges son works in Kim Foxx’s office.

Retired judge Sheila O’Brie filed several petitions. The first, asking a special prosecutor be appointed to review States Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case. O’Brien writes that she…

“Does not know Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney of Cook County and has no vendetta against her or the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The actor accused of staging his own racist and homophobic attack, lying to police about it. Then just weeks later, charges were dropped by Foxx’s office in a surprise hearing.

On Tuesday, Foxx firing back with petitions of her own, saying she has already invited the Office of the Inspector General to review her actions in the Smollett case and a special prosecutor wouldn’t be needed because there is “no actual conflict of interest.”

The issue is set to be heard Thursday in front of the Honorable Leroy Martin Jr., the presiding judge of the Cook County Criminal Division. His son, Leroy Martin III is an Assistant State’s Attorne, working under Kim Foxx since 2018. His LinkedIn reflects it.

Separate from the potential conflict between Judge Martin, his son and Foxx, O’Brien has already asked for a judge outside of Cook County to determine if a special prosecutor is to be appointed.

CBS 2 asked the spokesperson for the chief judge if this presents any type of conflict that may require a substitute judge. He referred CBS 2 to the Illinois Supreme Court rule that says a judge shouldn’t comment publicly on pending or impending litigation.”

Essentially a no comment.