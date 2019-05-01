Union Station's Grand Hall clock, in Chicago. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three tracks at Union Station have been closed during the Wednesday morning rush, due to falling concrete.
Metra said concourse tracks #2, #4, and #6 were closed until further notice due to emergency station repairs after concrete fell on the tracks.
The closed tracks are expected to cause delays on the Heritage Corridor, SouthWest Service, and BNSF Railway lines.
As of 7:15 a.m., Metra was reporting delays of up to 15 minutes.
Riders should check Metra’s website for updates.
Amtrak owns the station, and is handling cleanup efforts, but did not immediately respond to requests for comment.