CHICAGO (CBS) — Days of heavy rain on top of last weekend’s snowfall is washing out many area roads, and has put the Chicago area’s sewer systems to the test, and officials are asking residents to be mindful of their water use at home.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District runs the Deep Tunnel system, a network of 109 miles of tunnels and three massive reservoirs designed to divert runoff from local rivers and streams.

The Deep Tunnel system can hold up to 14 billion gallons of water. Two of the three reservoirs already are full because of the recent rain, and if the third fills up, untreated runoff would spill into local rivers and streams.

“We’re monitoring everything. We’re monitoring our treatment plants, we’re monitoring the tunnels and reservoirs, we’re monitoring all of the local waterways, and taking appropriate actions as they come up; but so far everything’s working as it should,” said MWRD civil engineer Ed Staudacher.

With more rain in the forecast, experts are encouraging people who live in the city and suburbs to limit their use of water to only what’s necessary, and if possible, waiting until the weather clears up to run your dishwasher or washing machine.

“I think people are starting to pay attention to it, and listen to it; and I think it’s good advice to during a storm put off, delay anything you can possibly do later, put it off until later, and it will help the whole system out,” Staudacher said.

Meantime, some Chicago area roads have been closed due to flooding.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also closed Illinois Route 53 between Park Boulevard and Ironwood Drive in DuPage County.

The rain overwhelmed the sewer under Jefferson Street in downtown Chicago, causing the pavement to buckle, and shutting down Jefferson between Adams and Monroe.

In Palos Hills, 135th Street is closed between Ridgeland and Southwest Highway, and Southwest Highway is closed north of 131st Street .

The northbound lanes of Southwest Highway also are closed near 121st Street, due to high standing water.

Rain also flooded the Riverwalk in Naperville after the DuPage River overflowed its banks.

Rain is expected to continue through the morning commute on Wednesday, before a much-needed break in the afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers is expected on Thursday before this week’s storms wrap up.

Much of the Chicago area already has seen 1 to 2 inches of rain, with another half inch to full inch possible by Thursday.