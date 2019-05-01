CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been a soggy start to the morning for Chicago area commuters, with lots of delays and detours due to persistent rain that left many roads flooded.
Some drivers in southwest suburban Palos Hills were forced to stop and turn around to find another way to work at school, after officials closed Southwest Highway north of 131st Street, 135th Street between Ridgeland and Southwest Highway, and U.S. Route 45 at 107th Street due to standing water.
Fortunately, there have not been any reports of flooded homes or cars, so it seems motorists heeded warnings to avoid driving through high water.
In nearby Orland Park, nearly a dozen roads were closed due to flooding, including several portions of Southwest Highway, Will-Cook Road, and Wolf Road.
In the western suburbs, barricades blocked flooded roads on Illinois Route 53 at Butterfield Road in Lisle.
The Naperville Riverwalk also flooded when the DuPage River overflowed its banks.
Another round of showers is expected on Thursday before this week’s storms wrap up.
Much of the Chicago area already has seen 1 to 2 inches of rain, with another half inch to full inch possible by Thursday.