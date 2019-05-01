CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Two judges from southern Indiana were shot and wounded early Wednesday in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis.
Police said the two Clark County Judges were shot around 3:20 a.m. following a disturbance at a nearby bar, and there is no evidence they were targeted because they are judges.
The Indiana Supreme Court identified the judges as Clark County Judge Andrew Adams and Clark County Judge Bradley Jacobs. Jacobs was in critical but stable condition. Adams’ condition was described only as stable.
Both have been judges since 2014, and were in Indianapolis for an educational conference.
A court spokeswoman said Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush visited both judges and their families after the shooting.
“Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues. We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community,” Rush said in a statement.
