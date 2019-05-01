CHICAGO (CBS)–An Indiana woman was killed Tuesday night in an accident on an Indiana highway.
Indiana State Police said officers responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. involving several vehicles on westbound I-80/94, near the exit ramp to Calumet Avenue.
A black 2001 Chevy Malibu was driving westbound when it struck a roadway barrier and then collided with a semi truck driving in the left lane, according to police.
The impact caused both the Malibu and the semi to swerve to the left and strike another semi.
All three vehicles came to rest against a median, police said.
The driver of the Malibu was identified as Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, of Hammond.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.
The area where the crash occurred was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash scene.