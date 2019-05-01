CHICAGO (CBS)–Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx opposes a request for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate her office’s dismissal of charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
Foxx said she welcomed an independent probe by the Cook County Independent Inspector General just two weeks ago, so a special prosecutor investigation is unnecessary.
The county’s top prosecutor had said she recused herself from the case after she had communicated with a relative of Smollett early in the investigation.
Prosecutors claimed Tuesday in a new court filing that she did not actually have a conflict of interest that would require a special prosecutor to handle the case.
In response to retired judge Sheila O’Brien’s request for a special prosecutor to investigate her handling of the case, Foxx filed a petition in court arguing two reviews of the matter would cause interference.
The State’s Attorney’s office also sought to quash subpoenas requesting her appearance at a court hearing tomorrow.