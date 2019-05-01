CHICAGO (CBS)–Lululemon is opening a 25,000 square-foot “experiential” store in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood this summer.
When the high-end athletic wear brand moves into its new address at 938 W. North Ave. in July, customers will be able to do more than shop, hence the “experiential” label.
The “flagship” store will serve healthy food and juices and offer yoga and meditation classes and space for community gatherings.
The Lincoln Park store will be a model for future Lululemon brick-and-mortar stores, the company says. By 2023, about 10% of Lululemon’s total store fleet will be considered “experiential” like the Chicago store, according to Chain Store Age.
The Canadian-based retailer’s new Chicago store will open in the three-story corner building at Sheffield and North avenues, where Z Gallerie and Restoration Hardware used to be tenants.