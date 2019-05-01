CHICAGO (CBS) — There has been a bit of a reprieve from the rain, but that has not stopped flooding in some areas, and residents are bracing for the next storm.

Flooding has created problems like road closures in Orland Park this week. Many are still closed, and some people are so sick of it they’re taking chances they shouldn’t.

Driving through water is not recommended.

A driver spotted by CBS 2 luckily made it through without stalling, ignoring the road closed signs that now adorn many of the flooded streets in Orland Park.

“My son had a baby yesterday out at Silver Cross Hospital, and so it’s like a maze trying to get out there because so many streets are closed,” said Palos Hills resident Beth O’Neill. “There’s a lot of flooding.”

The water is slowly receding in some places.

A massive sink hole off Southwest Highway likely helped there.

But the flooding and submerged streets are more than an inconvenience for businesses like Annabelle Nails, located near the waterlogged intersection of 143rd and Wolf Road. It’s keeping customers away.

“Six appointments canceled,” said nail technician Annie Nguyen. “They have prom for the kids, for high school, and they all canceled because they can’t come in.”

Day three of rainy weather will soon become day four, capping off a week of stalled cars, submerged river walks and unplanned ponds.

Flooded back yards have also been a problem in some areas. There are a lot of people hoping after the rain expected for the morning, those who need a break will actually finally get it.