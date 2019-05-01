CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were hospitalized and a level one hazmat was called at Morgan Park High School after a substance was sprayed or released into the air, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.
The fire department said the three people taken to the hospital, all female, were listed in good condition.
This is the 4th incident in 7 days. Two students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after someone sprayed an unknown substance at Morgan Park High School.
Last week, police and fire crews were called to Morgan Park High School two days in a row — on Thursday and Friday — after students were sprayed with an aerosol irritant, possibly pepper spray or mace.
CBS 2 reached out to administration at the high school. The principal, assistant principals and front office did not respond Tuesday night.