CHICAGO (CBS) — A Burr Ridge man charged with supplying heroin to an acquaintance resulting in a fatal overdose in January is being held on $1 million bond.
Wasim Rashan, 27, is charged with one felony count of drug induced homicide and one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in the death of 23-year-old Lauren Tandy of Hinsdale.
Hinsdale police found Tandy dead in her home Jan. 14 after an apparent drug overdose. Police found baggies in Tandy’s bedroom containing a substance later determined to contain heroin and fentanyl.
After conducting a death investigation, authorities searched Rashan’s home and found baggies matching those in Tandy’s bedroom, a scale with drug residue on it and a list of names and phone numbers that included Tandy’s information.
Tandy allegedly met with Rashan who supplied her a bag of heroin. Tandy then ingested the heroin and died from an overdose.
State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said DuPage County had 98 opioid overdose deaths last year, 83% from illegal narcotics.
Rashan is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment June 10.