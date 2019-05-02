CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in northwest suburban Crystal Lake are preparing for large crowds expected at a public visitation for AJ Freund on Friday.
Freund’s memorial service will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Davenport Family Funeral Home at 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake.
Police said heavy traffic was expected throughout the day near the funeral home, which is situated on a two-lane road across from a residential subdivision, a middle school and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
“The Crystal Lake Police Department anticipates a large public turnout to celebrate the life of AJ. Crystal Lake officers will be on location during the visitation to assist with the large volume of traffic expected in order to ensure the safety of those planning on attending the services and those traveling through the area,” a statement from police said.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area if they’re not planning to attend the service.
A GoFundMe page for AJ had raised nearly $59,000 to cover his funeral expenses, but the funeral home is now covering the costs. Kim Clauson, a family friend who started the GoFundMe, now says the money raised will be given to AJ’s siblings.
AJ’s parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund, have been charged with his murder and are both being held on $5 million bond at the McHenry County Jail.