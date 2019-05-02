  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Outrage is boiling at DePaul University where a professor’s op-ed about Middle East politics has sparked backlash.

Professor Jason Hill said Israel has the “moral right” to “annex all of the West Bank” in an article that was published.

Several student groups held an anti-hate rally at the Lincoln Park campus on Wednesday.

Those students say Hill’s comments create an “unsafe academic environment.” The students want him to be censored and have started a petition that has already garnered 3,300 signatures.

In an interview, Hill refused to be silenced and added that people are misreading the intention of his article.

 