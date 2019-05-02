CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is getting one last round of rain before we finally start drying out, and that could take a while, given that some suburbs saw more than five inches of rain from Saturday through Wednesday morning, and some parts of northwest Indiana got more than six inches.
Here are the 96-hour rain totals for the Chicago area as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service:
Illinois Rain Location (County): fall (inches) Oswego 5SSE (Kendall) .......................5.51 Darien 0.4 SSE (DuPage) .....................5.43 Glen Ellyn 1.1 WSW (DuPage) ................ 5.29 Wheaton 2.0 NNE (DuPage) ................... 5.26 Naperville 2.4 SE (DuPage) ................. 5.26 Aurora (Kane) ...............................5.24 Sheridan 3.4 SSE (La Salle) .................5.16 Plainfield 4.8 SW (Kendall) .................5.15 Plainfield 3.8 NNW (Will) ...................5.13 Romeoville (Will) ...........................5.13 Countryside 0.8 ENE (Cook) ..................5.12 Roselle 1.2 ESE (DuPage) ....................5.12 Plainfield 2.4 SSE (Will) ...................5.09 Naperville 1.1 NW (DuPage) ..................5.08 Minooka 0.3 NE (Grundy) .....................5.06 Crete 2.7 W (Will) ..........................5.06 Palos Park 1.3 SW (Cook) ....................5.02 Lansing (Cook) ..............................5.02 Plainfield (Will) ...........................5.02 Oak Forest 0.6 N (Cook) .....................5.01 Homewood 0.1 ESE (Cook) .....................5.00 Homer Glen 0.7 NNE (Will) ...................4.99 Chicago 5.5 ESE (Cook) ......................4.98 Aurora 3.8 SE (DuPage) ......................4.98 Morris 4.8 NNW (Grundy) .....................4.96 Plainfield 3.0 ESE (Will) ...................4.96 Oak Park 1.3 NNE (Cook) .....................4.95 Downers Grove 0.4 NNE (DuPage) ............. 4.95 Naperville 4.0 SSW (Will) ...................4.93 Morris (Grundy) .............................4.92 North Aurora 1.5 NE (Kane) ..................4.89 Monee (Will) ................................4.89 Oak Park 1.5 S (Cook) .......................4.88 Ottawa 1.8 S (La Salle) .....................4.88 Monee 4.9 W (Will) ..........................4.86 Palos Park 3.6 WNW (Cook) ...................4.84 Burr Ridge 1.9 SW (DuPage) ..................4.83 Plainfield 2.4 SSE (Will) ...................4.83 Villa Park 1.0 NW (DuPage) ..................4.81 Montgomery 0.8 SSE (Kendall) ................4.81 Naperville 2.8 SSW (Will) ...................4.81 Downers Grove 0.9 S (DuPage) ................4.79 Ottawa 1.3 NW (La Salle) ....................4.79 Ottawa 1.6 N (La Salle) .....................4.79 Ottawa 0.4 N (La Salle) .....................4.79 Joliet 2.9 WNW (Will) .......................4.78 Crete 2.6 E (Will) ..........................4.78 Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW (Cook) .....................4.77 Elmhurst 2.0 SE (DuPage) ....................4.76 Lisle 1.3 SE (DuPage) .......................4.75 Midway 3SW (Cook) ...........................4.74 Morris 5.9 ESE (Grundy) .....................4.73 Elmhurst 0.4 SW (DuPage) ....................4.69 Willow Springs (Cook) .......................4.69 La Grange Park 0.7 SSW (Cook) ...............4.68 Manhattan 1.9 SE (Will) .....................4.67 Oak Lawn 1.9 SE (Cook) ......................4.65 Medinah 1.0 SSW (DuPage) ....................4.65 Morris 1.5 SW (Grundy) ......................4.64 Mendota 0.4 ENE (La Salle) ..................4.64 Plainfield 2.9 NNW (Will) ...................4.63 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE (Cook) ............4.62 Midlothian 0.1 SSE (Cook) ...................4.61 Channahon 0.8 NNE (Will) ....................4.60 Lockport 1.3 SE (Will) ......................4.58 Homer Glen 1.6 NW (Will) ....................4.55 Bolingbrook 3.0 WSW (Will) ..................4.55 Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW (Cook) .....................4.54 Manhattan 0.8 ESE (Will) ....................4.54 Park Forest (Cook) ..........................4.53 Oak Park 1.0 SW (Cook) ......................4.52 Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE (Cook) ..............4.51 Batavia 1.3 WNW (Kane) ......................4.51 Chicago Ridge 0.2 WSW (Cook) ................4.50 Channahon 2.5 SSE (Will) ....................4.50 La Salle 0.1 W (La Salle) ...................4.46 Manhattan 4.7 ENE (Will) ....................4.46 New Lenox 3.3 E (Will) ......................4.44 Morris 6.4 ESE (Grundy) .....................4.40 Batavia 0.7 WSW (Kane) ......................4.40 Park Ridge 0.5 SSW (Cook) ...................4.38 Beecher 3.4 SSE (Will) ......................4.37 Flossmoor 1.2 ESE (Cook) ....................4.36 Geneva 3.9 WSW (Kane) .......................4.36 Mendota (La Salle) ..........................4.36 Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW (Cook) ............4.34 Botanic Gardens (Cook) ......................4.33 Earlville (La Salle) ........................4.33 Ottawa (La Salle) ...........................4.33 Chatsworth 1.2 S (Livingston) ...............4.32 Park Forest 1.0 SW (Cook) ...................4.31 Carbon Hill 3.1 N (Grundy) ..................4.31 Peotone 0.4 ENE (Will) ......................4.31 Brandon Road Lock & Dam (Will) ..............4.31 Park Forest 0.8 NNE (Cook) ..................4.30 Barrington (Lake) ...........................4.30 Flossmoor 0.5 SW (Cook) .....................4.29 Somonauk 1.9 NE (DeKalb) ....................4.29 Sugar Grove 0.7 NE (Kane) ...................4.27 Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE (Will) ..............4.27 Aurora 3.6 SE (DuPage) ......................4.24 Mokena 3.4 WNW (Will) .......................4.24 Elburn 0.3 NW (Kane) ........................4.23 New Lenox 2.0 ESE (Will) ....................4.23 Wilmington 6.3 NW (Will) ....................4.23 Schaumburg 2.0 E (Cook) .....................4.22 St. Charles 0.1 E (Kane) ....................4.22 New Lenox 1.8 SE (Will) .....................4.20 Wilmington 2.6 SE (Will) ....................4.20 Elmwood Park 0.7 ESE (Cook) .................4.19 Geneva 1.3 NW (Kane) ........................4.17 Naperville 0.5 NW (DuPage) ..................4.16 Coal City 0.4 N (Grundy) ....................4.16 Lisle (DuPage) ..............................4.16 Hoffman Estates 4.6 W (Cook) ................4.15 North Utica 6.3 N (La Salle) ................4.15 Worth 0.1 E (Cook) ..........................4.14 Bridgeview 1.3 NNW (Cook) ...................4.12 Mazon 0.5 ENE (Grundy) ......................4.10 Momence (Kankakee) ..........................4.10 Dwight (Livingston) .........................4.09 Arlington Heights 1.2 SW (Cook) .............4.08 Rogers Park 0.6 ESE (Cook) ..................4.08 Elburn 0.4 NW (Kane) ........................4.07 Cropsey 1.0 NE (Livingston) .................4.04 Peru 0.7 ENE (La Salle) .....................4.01 Mount Prospect 3.0 NE (Cook) ................3.99 Manteno 2.1 NW (Kankakee) ...................3.99 Arlington Heights 2.6 SSW (Cook) ............3.97 Dixon 3.0 NNW (Lee) .........................3.97 Bloomingdale 1.2 ESE (DuPage) ...............3.95 Manteno 2.2 SSE (Kankakee) ..................3.94 St. Charles 6.0 NW (Kane) ...................3.92 Rogers Park 1.5 SW (Cook) ...................3.88 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE (Lake) ...................3.88 Lincolnwood 1.8 E (Cook) ....................3.87 St. Anne (Kankakee) .........................3.83 Elgin 7.5 WSW (Kane) ........................3.81 Elgin 2.5 W (Kane) ..........................3.79 Rochelle (Ogle) .............................3.78 Plano 0.4 NNE (Kendall) .....................3.77 Chatsworth 0.4 ESE (Livingston) .............3.77 Earlville 4.8 NNE (DeKalb) ..................3.76 Highwood 0.9 S (Lake) .......................3.76 Ashkum 5.6 E (Iroquois) .....................3.75 Bourbonnais .................................3.74 Pontiac 0.7 ESE (Livingston) ................3.73 Morris 2.5 SSE (Grundy) .....................3.68 Chicago 4.7 NE (Cook) .......................3.66 Herscher 3.3 E (Kankakee) ...................3.66 Cicero 0.4 W (Cook) .........................3.65 Sugar Grove 1.4 ENE (Kane) ..................3.64 De Kalb 0.7 SW (DeKalb) .....................3.63 Streator 1.3 WSW (La Salle) .................3.62 Paw Paw (Lee) ...............................3.60 Maple Park 3.1 SE (Kane) ....................3.58 Chebanse 0.4 NNE (Kankakee) .................3.57 Pontiac 1.0 SE (Livingston) .................3.56 Amboy (Lee)..................................3.52 De Kalb 0.3 ENE (DeKalb) ....................3.51 Dixon 0.5 S (Lee) ...........................3.51 Chebanse 1.6 SW (Kankakee) ..................3.49 Sublette 3.1 WNW (Lee) ......................3.47 Watseka 6.9 WNW (Iroquois) ..................3.40 DeKalb (DeKalb) .............................3.37 Lake Forest 2.1 NNE (Lake) ..................3.36 Clifton 0.5 WNW (Iroquois) ..................3.35 Cissna Park 0.6 S (Iroquois) ................3.34 St Anne 3.2 NNE (Kankakee) ..................3.33 Buffalo Grove 1.5 N (Lake) ..................3.26 Palatine 1.3 E (Cook) .......................3.24 West Chicago (DuPage) .......................3.23 Elgin (Kane) ................................3.23 Dixon (Lee) .................................3.21 Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE (Cook) ...............3.19 Steward (Lee) ...............................3.18 Cortland 0.3 SSW (DeKalb) ...................3.15 Gibson City 3.0 WNW (Ford) ..................3.10 Rockford 3.3 NE (Winnebago) .................3.06 Mundelein 0.5 NNE (Lake) ....................3.05 Sleepy Hollow 0.7 W (Kane) ..................3.04 Gibson City 2.4 SW (Ford) ...................3.02 Buckley 0.2 SSE (Iroquois) ..................3.00 Gibson City 6.5 NE (Ford) ...................2.94 Lake Bluff 1.3 W (Lake) .....................2.86 Rockford 1.5 ENE (Winnebago) ................2.83 Mundelein (Lake) ............................2.83 Paxton (Ford) ...............................2.77 Paxton 0.5 E (Ford) .........................2.74 Rockford 4.5 WSW (Winnbago) .................2.68 Roscoe 1.6 ESE (Winnebago) ..................2.63 Marengo 0.7 NNW (McHenry) ...................2.60 Fox Lake 2.4 SE (Lake) ......................2.58 Capron 0.1 N (Boone) ........................2.58 Crystal Lake 1.0 WSW (McHenry) ..............2.55 Bull Valley 2.5 WNW (McHenry) ...............2.46 McHenry (Stratton Lock & Dam) (McHenry) .....2.27 Woodstock 3.8 SW (McHenry) ..................2.25 Gilberts 0.5 N (Kane) .......................2.24 Wonder Lake 0.8 WNW (McHenry) ...............2.20 Algonquin 0.7 N (McHenry) ...................2.03 Indiana Rain Location (County): fall (inches) Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................6.63 St. John 3SE (Lake) .........................5.67 Hobart 2E (Lake).............................5.30 Merrillville 2NNW (Lake).....................5.27 Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................4.97 Griffith 1N (Lake) ..........................4.75 Portage 3E (Porter)..........................4.72 Schererville 1E (Lake).......................4.68 Hammond 1SSWake).............................4.64 Portage 2NNW (Lake)..........................4.64 Winfield 1NE (Lake) .........................4.55 Griffith 1N (Lake)...........................4.53 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................4.53 Crown Point (Lake) ..........................4.51 Valparaiso 2WNW (Porter).....................4.46 Valparaiso 7WSW (Porter).....................4.45 Valparaiso 2N (Porter) ......................4.42 Chesterton 4E (Porter) ......................4.16 Valparaiso 2WSW (Porter).....................4.09 Hebron 1NW (Porter)..........................4.06 Hebron 1NE (Porter)..........................4.00 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................3.99 Munster 2NNW (Lake) .........................3.95 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter) .....................3.94 Porter 1S (Porter) ..........................3.91 St. John WSW (Lake) .........................3.79 Hebron 4NE (Porter) .........................3.78 De Motte 1NNW (Jasper) ......................3.36 De Motte 1SSW (Jasper) ......................3.24 De Motte 4SW (Jaspar)........................3.21 Rensselaer (Jasper) .........................3.17 Rensselaer 8ENE (Jasper) ....................3.03 De Motte 6S (Jasper) ........................2.90 Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper) ....................2.85 Rensselaer 5NW (Jasper) .....................2.82 Mount Ayr 2NNE (Newton) .....................2.69 Wheatfield 3S (Jasper) ......................2.49 Kentland 2SSE (Newton) ......................2.44 Rensselaer 4N (Jasper) ......................2.99