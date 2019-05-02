CHICAGO (CBS) — Palatine police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting two teenagers Sunday night.
Javier Ponce, of Palatine, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.
Ponce is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder length black hair and “KINGS” tattooed across his throat.
Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1900 block of North Green Lane, where two male teenagers, ages 15 and 19, were found with gunshot wounds, police said.
Both victims were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
The 15-year-old victim was struck in the upper torso and foot and, as of Wednesday, remains in critical, but stable, condition after surgery.
The 19-year-old was struck in the hand and foot, but his condition was stabilized. He was also still in the hospital Wednesday.
After investigating, police determined the two victims were standing near the entrance to an apartment building on North Green Lane, waiting to complete a drug transaction when the offender approached them and fired. The shooter then ran to a waiting vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Police believe the incident is gang-related and that the victims were targeted.
Anyone with information on the shootings or Ponce’s whereabouts is asked to call Palatine police at 847-359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867.