CHICAGO (CBS)–You don’t have to travel down to Kentucky to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. There are tons of parties right here in Chicago this Saturday–fancy hats and mint juleps aplenty–to make you feel like you’re a part of all the action at Churchill Downs.
Here are three restaurants hosting Kentucky Derby parties this weekend in Chicago:
Joy District and Hubbard Inn, 112 W. Hubbard St., Joy District and Hubbard Inn are having a joint Kentucky Derby party at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and include discounted drinks. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best seersucker suit and the best hat.
Untitled, 111 W. Kinzie St., Starting at 2 p.m. watch the Derby on a big screen in the Whiskey Library. Live bluegrass music will accompany the races. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Back 2 School Illinois.
The J. Parker, 1816 N. Clark St., The rooftop bar at the J. Parker is known for having some of the best views in the city. Bartenders will serve specialty Julep cocktails while guests can enter a 50/50 derby raffle. Part of the proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago.