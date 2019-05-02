CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra has halted all inbound Heritage Corridor trains during the morning rush, after a body was spotted on the tracks in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
Chicago police confirmed a body was found on the tracks near Archer and Halsted shortly before 7:30 a.m. Chicago police, Metra police and Amtrak police were all on the scene, but it was not immediately clear if the person had been hit by a train.
A Metra spokesperson said inbound Heritage Corridor train 916, due to arrive at Union Station at 7:32 a.m., reported spotting the body on the tracks, but had not hit the victim. The previous inbound Heritage Corridor train did not report seeing a body on the tracks.
All inbound Heritage Corridor service has been halted while police investigate. Metra said extensive delays were expected.