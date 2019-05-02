CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: Pamela Eyer-Fitch, who was reported missing from Kane County Wednesday, has been located, according to police.
Kane County Sheriff’s police are asking for help finding a 62-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss, and was last heard from Tuesday night in Evanston.
Pamela Eyer-Fitch was last heard from around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Evanston, where she was trying to get directions home. Police said she suffers from memory loss and might have driven to Wisconsin.
She was driving a royal blue Dodge pickup truck with license plate number 5005YX.
Police said she is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and glasses.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact the Kane County Sheriff’s office at 630-816-8942.