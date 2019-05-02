CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve confirmed that a human foot found in April in a pond in northwestern Indiana was that of a missing Indianapolis-area woman.
Police responded in Crown Point after a fisherman reported snagging what appeared to be a human foot.
A distinct tattoo led authorities to believe the remains belonged to 30-year-old Najah Ferrell of Avon, who has been missing since mid-March.
Avon police said Wednesday that the identification was confirmed by DNA analysis and comparison.
