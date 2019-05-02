CHICAGO (CBS)–Starbucks has recalled a french press machine due to a laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday.
The recalled french press is called the Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press.
The eight-cup French coffee press has a plunger’s knob that can break off and puncture the skin. Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking in the U.S. and one report of the plunger’s knob breaking in Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses, which were sold at Starbucks stores between November 2016 and January 2019.
About 230,000 presses were sold in the U.S. and Canada.
If you bought one, contact Starbucks at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or go online to www.starbucks.com and click the ‘customer service’ button at the bottom of page.