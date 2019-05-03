



More videos are surfacing of fight after fight at Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy on Chicago’s South Side, and in a letter to parents, the school said there were five physical altercations at the school Thursday. They say no one was injured, but now the ward’s alderman is speaking out.

“It was chaos everywhere,” said 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis.

Curtis said he saw two girls swinging at each other when he was visiting the school. It was an all-out brawl between students that ended with an appearance by Chicago police.

The ironic part is he was at the school to meet with the principal about the brawls after receiving videos of the fights sent to his office by concerned parents.

The Chicago Police Department said they’ve been called to the school about 20 times since January for disturbances, reckless conduct and batteries.

Curtis said he knew the problem was bad but not this bad.

“To me, there was no consequences,” he said. “It seemed like the norm.”

Several parents and other family members have reached out to CBS 2.

What are these kids fearing? Nothing,” said Kayla Collins, whose brother attends the school.

“It’s very frightening as a parent at this point,” said one mother of a sophomore, who did not want to be identified because she fears for her daughter’s safety. “You want to send your kids somewhere that they can learn.”

So far the school has not responded to CBS 2’s requests about the videos, and it’s unclear what punishment these kids could face.

But Curtis said he’s been in contact with the Chicago Public Schools security office. He’s demanding the school develop a definitive plan for nipping these kinds of clashes in the bud before they become chaotic brawls.

“I don’t think that’s fair to the other kids that want to be here to learn,” Curtis said.

He said he saw two students being led away from the school in handcuffs Thursday.

CPS wanted to clarify that while Chicago police may have received 20 calls for disturbances in recent months, they do not believe those were for 20 separate instances.