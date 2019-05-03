Filed Under:Bolingbrook, Chicago, Council on American-Islamic Relations, graffiti, hate crime, Local TV, vandalism

CHICAGO (CBS) — A member of a Muslim family who endured a frightening hate crime last weekend in Bolingbrook is preparing to speak out about the racist, homophobic act of vandalism at their home.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations released photos of racist and homophobic slurs spray-painted on the family’s home. A CAIR spokesperson said the family woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the sound of breaking glass, and found someone had thrown a brick through their son’s window.

Someone spray-painted a Nazi swastika and misogynistic graffiti on the columns of a Muslim family’s home in Bolingbrook on April 27, 2019. (Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations)

No one was injured, but when the family went outside, they saw someone had sprayed a Nazi swastika and Islamophobic, racist, misogynistic, and homophobic graffiti on their home in red paint — including bitch, f**, n*****, and Arab.

Someone threw a brick through a Muslim family’s window in Bolingbrook, and spray painted graffiti on their house on April 27, 2019. (Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations)

“This is a stunning development. This is an area consistently ranked number one in the country to raise a family, and here you have a blatant white supremacist violent hate crime delivered right to a Muslim family’s home as they slept at night. They felt secure there and are now wondering where they can feel safe. It’s as if there is no escape,” said CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab.

Members of CAIR and the family’s son plan to speak about the incident Friday afternoon.

Someone spray-painted racist and homophobic slurs on the front steps of a Muslim family’s home in Bolingbrook on April 27, 2019. (Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations)