CHICAGO (CBS) — A member of a Muslim family who endured a frightening hate crime last weekend in Bolingbrook is preparing to speak out about the racist, homophobic act of vandalism at their home.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations released photos of racist and homophobic slurs spray-painted on the family’s home. A CAIR spokesperson said the family woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the sound of breaking glass, and found someone had thrown a brick through their son’s window.
No one was injured, but when the family went outside, they saw someone had sprayed a Nazi swastika and Islamophobic, racist, misogynistic, and homophobic graffiti on their home in red paint — including bitch, f**, n*****, and Arab.
“This is a stunning development. This is an area consistently ranked number one in the country to raise a family, and here you have a blatant white supremacist violent hate crime delivered right to a Muslim family’s home as they slept at night. They felt secure there and are now wondering where they can feel safe. It’s as if there is no escape,” said CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab.
Members of CAIR and the family’s son plan to speak about the incident Friday afternoon.