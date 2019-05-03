CHICAGO (CBS) — Lisle police arrested a Chicago man, who crashed his car into a tree, for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and found guns in his vehicle.
Andres Leyva, 28, of the Irving Park neighborhood, was charged with eight crimes, including two felonies for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Lisle police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Maple Avenue. A Toyota Corolla driven by Leyva had crashed head-on into a tree.
Leyva displayed alleged signs of alcohol and drug impairment and was placed under arrest.
While conducting a search of Leyva’s vehicle, police found two loaded handguns.
In addition to the two felony charges, Leyva has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.08, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of over 10 grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.
He is being held at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.