CHICAGO (CBS) — A DePaul University student was robbed of her laptop at knifepoint Friday morning, as she was leaving the Richardson Library on campus in Lincoln Park.
DePaul Public Safety officials said the student was leaving the library at Fullerton and Kenmore around 7 a.m., when a robber dressed in all black showed a knife and demanded her laptop.
The robber fled north on Kenmore after the robbery. The student was not harmed.
Less than eight hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint nearby, according to Chicago Police. The man was walking home near Kenmore and Fullerton, when a gunman approached and demanded his belongings, police said.
The victim handed over his cell phone and earphones, and the rober ran away. Police said officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description a short time later about a mile away near Armitage and Fremont.
Police arrested the suspect, recovering the victim’s cell phone and a handgun from the suspect. Charges were pending Friday morning.