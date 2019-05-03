CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man was arrested and charged for child pornography Wednesday, Illinois State Police said.
Brian Coley, 50, was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.
After receiving a web tip, investigators executed a search warrant of Coley’s residence and found a laptop containing multiple images containing child pornography.
Illinois State Police said additional charges are pending following a complete forensic analysis.
Coley is being held at the Will County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.