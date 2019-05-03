Filed Under:child pornography, Illinois, Illinois State Police, Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man was arrested and charged for child pornography Wednesday, Illinois State Police said.

Brian Coley, 50, was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.

(Credit: Illinois State Police)

After receiving a web tip, investigators executed a search warrant of Coley’s residence and found a laptop containing multiple images containing child pornography.

Illinois State Police said additional charges are pending following a complete forensic analysis.

Coley is being held at the Will County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.