(Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors’ homes were rocked as a large explosion was felt for miles in Gurnee Friday night.
Local police are investigating the explosion in the area of Sunset and Northwestern avenues near the Gurnee/Waukegan border, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
A tweet by the department warns residents to stay out of the area and call 911 if in need of medical or police response.
The Gurnee Fire Department confirms they are on the scene.
This is a developing story…