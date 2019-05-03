CHICAGO (CBS) — A moving ceremony in Springfield Thursday honored four Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.
Wreaths wrapped in yellow ribbons were placed to remember Commander Paul Bauer, Officer Conrad Gary, Officer Samuel Jimenez and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo.
Their families and hundreds of police officers from around the state gathered under an American flag draped from the balcony of the Illinois State Library.
CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio offered a smile to children and wives of the officers, who died in 2018. Their names are now etched into the Illinois Police Officers Memorial.
In a touching letter posted on Facebook, an Illinois State Police trooper wrote to Officer Jimenez’s widow. Trooper Tracy said her eyes filled with tears as she told Mrs. Jimenez’s children how sorry she was about their father’s death. She called Officer Jimenez a hero and said that he left behind a beautiful family.