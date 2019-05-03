CHICAGO (CBS) — The Naperville Police Department issued nearly 250 citations, more than 200 for cell phone use, during April as part of Illinois’ distracted driving enforcement campaign.
Naperville police reportedly apprehended one fugitive as a direct result of the month-long campaign and issued:
- 201 electronic communication device citations
- 14 seat belt citations
- 13 speeding citations
- 8 uninsured motorist citations
- 2 suspended/revoked license citations
“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Naperville, and often has life-altering consequence,” said Sergeant Derek Zook. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to reduce distracted driving.”
The increased enforcement effort was part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.