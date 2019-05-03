CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man they believe tried to lure a 9-year-old boy with candy Thursday evening in Woodlawn.
According to police, around 6:45 p.m., a man exited a green Chevrolet Astro van and approached the boy in the 6700 block of South Ellis Avenue. The man offered the boy candy before trying to grab him by the hood of his jacket.
The boy was able to escape, and the offender fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a heavyset man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a hat, a blue Chicago Bears jersey, black pants and black and white gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.