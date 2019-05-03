CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) was arrested for drunk driving Wednesday night in Springfield.
Officers stopped Reick at the intersection of South Grand and Eastdale Avenue shortly before midnight Wednesday night for driving 15 to 20 mph above the speed limit, and committing a turn signal violation.
He was also charged with driving under the influence, and booked into the Sangamon County Jail. He was released on bond Thursday morning, and due back in court on May 30.
Reick was the second lawmaker arrested for drunk driving in recent weeks.
Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-Chicago) was arrested on March 29 after police spotted him sleeping in his car, stopped for several cycles at a traffic light near the Illinois State Capitol.
Buckner told police he was just exhausted, but he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests, and declined to provide a Breathalyzer test. Buckner pleaded not guilty earlier this week.