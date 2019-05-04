CHICAGO (CBS) — Three employees are still missing after an explosion rocked a silicone plant in Waukegan just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Emergency crews in Waukegan suspended the search for the missing employees due to the hazardous material and the structural integrity of the building. Officials said it is unlikely the three missing people survived the explosion.
Four people were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Officials said 9 people were in the building at the time of the explosion.
Sunset Avenue remains closed between Greenbay Road to Delany road.
The company, AB Specialty Silicones, manufactures and distributes various grades of silicone products.
According to officials, the explosion also damaged at least five other buildings in the area and damages are estimated that they will be in excess of one $1,000,000.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved in this horrific incident, ” Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said in a written statement. “Our personnel worked tirelessly through the night to control this scene with help from many neighboring agencies. This was a very large scale team effort. We received assistance from numerous fire departments, police departments and our public works crews even assisted at the scene. We had well over 100 personnel working in dangerous conditions and had no major injuries report.”
This is a developing story.