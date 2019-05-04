CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker and key lawmakers announced a bill Saturday that would allow adults over the age of 21 to legally purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries in Illinois on January 1, 2020.
According to the Governor’s Office, the measure will be introduced Monday as an amendment to Senate Bill 7.
“Years of work by stakeholders across Illinois means that today we are putting forward a framework for the General Assembly to move forward this session to legalize adult use cannabis, and we welcome additional feedback and insight during this debate,” Pritzker said.
The amendment includes possession limites for both Illinois and non-Illinois residents as well as limits on Illinois household cannabis growth.
Sen. Heather Steans, Rep. Kelly Cassidy, Sen. Hutchinson, Rep. Gordon-Booth, Rep. Villanueva and Lt. Gov. Stratton joined Pritzker in the announcement.