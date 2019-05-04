CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest suburban family enjoyed a carefree afternoon at the movies thanks to the kindness of a stranger. That might not seem like a big deal but for this family, it was.
Jennifer Daly says she and her kids were recently forced to leave a Lake in the Hills theater. She says someone complained that her son Jonathan, who has special needs, was causing a distraction with his laughing.
A Louisiana man heard about the incident and decided to help. He rented out an entire theater in Woodstock for the Daly family and nearly 40 other children with special needs.
“I thought it was sad that Jonathan couldn’t see the movie, and I love going to the movies and I think everybody should be able to see a movie even if they have special needs,” Beau Box said.
Daly says when she posted about the incident on social media, she never expected such a wonderful gift. She just wanted to encourage everyone to be a little kinder to one another.