CHICAGO (CBS)– David Montes, 19, has been reported missing from Skokie, according to police.
Skokie police said Montes left his residence in the 7700 block of Lowell Avenue on Thursday and has not been seen or head from since. The missing man’s last known location is believed to be in the vicinity of Dempster Street and Sheridan Road in Evanston.
Montes is Hispanic, 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a gray and black Columbia coat, a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.