Chicago (CBS) — UPDATE: James Payne, 61, who had been reported missing from the Canaryville neighborhood in April, has been located, Chicago police said Saturday.
He was most recently seen in the 400 block of West 46th Street in the Canaryville neighborhood.
The last contact he had with anyone was on March 27 by phone. He did not provide his location.
Police say he may be in the areas near the 5300 and 4100 blocks of North Elston Avenue. He also frequents the Bridgeport and Canaryville neighborhoods in Chicago and the 1000 block of Main Street in Evanston.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.