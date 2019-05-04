CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for two burglars who broke into a Lincoln Park business early Saturday morning.
Surveillance video shows two men in black hoodies breaking into CryoEffect on Halsted near Armitage around 4:20 a.m. Chicago police said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. and that three iPads were taken.
The owner estimates the duo managed to leave the business with about $1,000 in stolen goods and property damage.
A still image shows how the two managed to make their way in, using a crowbar to break the door open.
If you know anything about the crime, you’re asked to call Chicago Police.