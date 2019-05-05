CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans celebrated as Buckingham Fountain was turned on for the season Sunday in Grant Park.
Crowds gathered with music and festivities to celebrate the start of the season.
The fountain is set to turn on at 2 p.m.
TODAY IS THE DAY! Thanks to the team of 24 plumbers, electricians, engineers and laborers that have been here since sunrise 🌤making sure that my 133 water jets & colorful lights are ready for the show. See you all in about 2 hours. #SwitchOnSummer #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/SXwMkIuAqM
— Buckingham Fountain (@BuckinghamFntn) May 5, 2019
