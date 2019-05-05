CHICAGO (CBS)– Ravinia Festival tickets for the 2019 season go on sale this week.
Tickets for the May, June and July concerts go on sale on Tuesday, May 7 at 6 a.m. Tickets for the August and September concerts go on sale on Wednesday, May 8 at 6 a.m.
Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about the upcoming season at north suburban Highland Park’s outdoor music venue.
Leonard Bernstein is a major focus of the 2019 season. This is a show Ravinia is bringing back for the summer and Kauffman described it as “one of the most extraordinary experiences.”
Debuts by artists like Kesha and Lady Antebellum will be an exciting part of the summer’s lineup. Tony Bennett, Sugarland, Josh Groban and Mary J. Blige will also be must-see performances.
Along with concerts, movies will also be shown in the outdoor venue.
Tickets and lineup information will be available at ravinia.org.