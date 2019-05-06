Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Crime, escape, Local TV

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boy escaped from a South Side police station Sunday night, after he was arrested for hitting someone in the head with a bottle in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the boy escaped from the Calumet District station, at 727 E. 111th St., around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

He had been arrested for hitting another male in the head with a bottle near 71st and State streets.

The victim’s condition was stabilized, and the boy who hit him was still on the loose Monday morning.