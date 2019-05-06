



After Minister Louis Farrakhan was banned by Facebook last week, Father Michael Pfleger has invited the Nation of Islam leader to St. Sabina to talk about the issue.

In a Facebook post, Pfleger said Farrakhan will “address the Facebook ban” on Thursday May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Sabina on Chicago’s South Side.

Last Thursday, the social media company banned Farrakhan as well as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Nehlen, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

The site for the Nation of Islam is still up as well as its newspaper, the Final Call.

“How dare FB ban Minister Louis Farrakhan while I daily come across racist, violent and hateful postings,” said Pfleger in a Facebook post last week after hearing of Farrakhan being banned. “I STAND WITH MY BROTHER.”

Facebook said the banning of the individuals is part of its policies against what it calls dangerous individuals and organizations and added that in the past it has removed their content when it violated Facebook rules.