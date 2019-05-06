(CBS) — A Missouri man who was stopped by Indiana State police on Interstate 80/94 is now facing several drug possession and drunk driving charges.
On Sunday morning, State Trooper Alaa Hamed stopped a red Oldsmobile traveling west on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.
The driver, Marcus Jester, 23, was driving below the speed limit and making unsafe lane changes, according to police.
Jester appeared nervous and told Hamed he did not know where he was driving from and gave varying statements about how much alcohol he had to drink.
Hamed also detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of several large bags of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. Also located in the vehicle were several bags of edible marijuana snacks.
Additionally, a credit card skimmer was located along with several credit/debit cards with different names. Four pills identified as Adderall, a schedule II-controlled substance, were also located. Several cell phones as well as a laptop were also recovered.
Jester was transported to the Lake County Jail where a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .09.
Jester was then charged with three felonies, including drunk driving, drug dealing, and possession of a card skimming device. He also faces three misdemeanor drug possession charges.